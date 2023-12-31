Jeremy Sochan and his San Antonio Spurs teammates will take on the Boston Celtics on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Sochan, in his previous game (December 29 loss against the Trail Blazers), posted two points and four assists.

Now let's examine Sochan's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jeremy Sochan Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.9 10.6 Rebounds 6.5 5.6 6.8 Assists 3.5 4.0 3.7 PRA -- 20.5 21.1 PR -- 16.5 17.4 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.0



Jeremy Sochan Insights vs. the Celtics

Sochan has taken 9.7 shots per game this season and made 4.2 per game, which account for 10.6% and 10.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 0.9 threes per game, or 7.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Spurs rank 11th in possessions per game with 105.5. His opponents, the Celtics, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.9 possessions per contest.

The Celtics are the fourth-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 110.5 points per game.

On the boards, the Celtics have given up 43.2 rebounds per game, which puts them 13th in the NBA.

Conceding 24.3 assists per game, the Celtics are the third-ranked team in the league.

The Celtics give up 14.0 made 3-pointers per game, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

Jeremy Sochan vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/7/2023 27 11 5 3 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.