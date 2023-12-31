The San Antonio Spurs, with Malaki Branham, face off versus the Boston Celtics at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Branham, in his most recent time out, had 11 points and six rebounds in a 134-128 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Branham, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Malaki Branham Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.1 11.6 Rebounds 3.5 2.2 4.1 Assists 3.5 2.6 3.7 PRA -- 13.9 19.4 PR -- 11.3 15.7 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.3



Malaki Branham Insights vs. the Celtics

Branham has taken 8.5 shots per game this season and made 3.7 per game, which account for 9.3% and 9.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 8.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.

Branham's Spurs average 105.5 possessions per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams, while the Celtics are one of the league's slowest with 101.9 possessions per contest.

Allowing 110.5 points per game, the Celtics are the fourth-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Celtics are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 43.2 rebounds per game.

Allowing 24.3 assists per contest, the Celtics are the third-ranked team in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics are ranked 25th in the league, giving up 14 makes per contest.

Malaki Branham vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 24 15 3 1 1 0 0 1/7/2023 20 10 2 3 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.