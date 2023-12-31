The San Antonio Spurs (4-21) match up with the Boston Celtics (20-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSW and NBCS-BOS.

Spurs vs. Celtics Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSSW, NBCS-BOS

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama averages 19.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 43.6% from the field and 28.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Keldon Johnson averages 17.0 points, 4.2 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Zach Collins posts 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Jeremy Sochan averages 10.4 points, 5.3 boards and 4.0 assists per contest, shooting 41.6% from the field.

Devin Vassell averages 18.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Celtics Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Jayson Tatum gives the Celtics 27.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Jaylen Brown gets the Celtics 22.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Celtics are receiving 15.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Derrick White this year.

Jrue Holiday gets the Celtics 12.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest while putting up 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Celtics are receiving 18.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Kristaps Porzingis this year.

Spurs vs. Celtics Stat Comparison

Spurs Celtics 110.6 Points Avg. 117.6 122.2 Points Allowed Avg. 108.5 45.3% Field Goal % 47.8% 34.5% Three Point % 37.2%

