The Boston Celtics (25-6) are heavy, 13.5-point favorites as they look to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (5-26) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-BOS. The matchup has an over/under of 238.5.

Spurs vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -13.5 238.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio has played 15 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 238.5 points.

San Antonio's matchups this season have a 234.7-point average over/under, 3.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

San Antonio's ATS record is 12-19-0 this season.

The Spurs have been underdogs in 30 games this season and have come away with the win four times (13.3%) in those contests.

San Antonio has played as an underdog of +575 or more once this season and lost that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Antonio has a 14.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Spurs vs Celtics Additional Info

Spurs vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 10 32.3% 120.3 232 110.5 233.5 227.8 Spurs 15 48.4% 111.7 232 123 233.5 232.4

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

San Antonio has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall in its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Spurs have hit the over seven times.

This year, San Antonio is 6-9-0 at home against the spread (.400 winning percentage). On the road, it is 6-10-0 ATS (.375).

The Spurs average just 1.2 more points per game (111.7) than the Celtics give up to opponents (110.5).

San Antonio is 9-10 against the spread and 5-14 overall when it scores more than 110.5 points.

Spurs vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Spurs and Celtics Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Spurs 12-19 1-0 21-10 Celtics 16-15 1-1 18-13

Spurs vs. Celtics Point Insights

Spurs Celtics 111.7 Points Scored (PG) 120.3 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 9-10 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-3 5-14 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-1 123 Points Allowed (PG) 110.5 28 NBA Rank (PAPG) 4 7-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 12-5 3-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 16-1

