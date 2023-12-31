Top Player Prop Bets for Spurs vs. Celtics on December 31, 2023
Victor Wembanyama and Jayson Tatum are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the San Antonio Spurs and the Boston Celtics square off at Frost Bank Center on Sunday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Spurs vs. Celtics Game Info
- Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Spurs vs Celtics Additional Info
|Celtics vs Spurs Players to Watch
|Celtics vs Spurs Injury Report
|Celtics vs Spurs Prediction
|Celtics vs Spurs Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Spurs Betting Trends & Stats
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs
Victor Wembanyama Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|16.5 (Over: -118)
|8.5 (Over: -122)
|1.5 (Over: +164)
- Wembanyama is averaging 18.8 points during the 2023-24 season, 2.3 more than Sunday's prop total.
- He has pulled down 10.4 boards per game, 1.9 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Wembanyama averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (1.5).
Get Wembanyama gear at Fanatics!
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Devin Vassell Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -114)
|3.5 (Over: -135)
|3.5 (Over: -104)
|2.5 (Over: -118)
- The 18.5-point over/under set for Devin Vassell on Sunday is 0.3 higher than his scoring average on the season.
- He grabs 3.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Sunday.
- Vassell's assists average -- 3.1 -- is 0.4 lower than Sunday's prop bet.
- His 2.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his over/under on Sunday.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -114)
|8.5 (Over: -130)
|4.5 (Over: -139)
|2.5 (Over: -141)
- Tatum's 27.0 points per game average is 0.5 points more than Sunday's over/under.
- He has averaged 0.1 fewer rebounds per game (8.4) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (8.5).
- Tatum has averaged 4.4 assists per game this year, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Sunday (4.5).
- Tatum has averaged 2.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Jaylen Brown Props
- Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.9 points per game this season, 0.6 less than his over/under on Sunday.
- He grabs 5.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet on Sunday.
- Brown has averaged 3.7 assists this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet on Sunday.
- He has connected on 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under on Sunday.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.