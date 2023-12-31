Victor Wembanyama and Jayson Tatum are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the San Antonio Spurs and the Boston Celtics square off at Frost Bank Center on Sunday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Spurs vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and NBCS-BOS

BSSW and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs vs Celtics Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -118) 8.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: +164)

Wembanyama is averaging 18.8 points during the 2023-24 season, 2.3 more than Sunday's prop total.

He has pulled down 10.4 boards per game, 1.9 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Wembanyama averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (1.5).

Get Wembanyama gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Devin Vassell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -135) 3.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -118)

The 18.5-point over/under set for Devin Vassell on Sunday is 0.3 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He grabs 3.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Sunday.

Vassell's assists average -- 3.1 -- is 0.4 lower than Sunday's prop bet.

His 2.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his over/under on Sunday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: -139) 2.5 (Over: -141)

Tatum's 27.0 points per game average is 0.5 points more than Sunday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.1 fewer rebounds per game (8.4) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (8.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.4 assists per game this year, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Sunday (4.5).

Tatum has averaged 2.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Jaylen Brown Props

Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.9 points per game this season, 0.6 less than his over/under on Sunday.

He grabs 5.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet on Sunday.

Brown has averaged 3.7 assists this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet on Sunday.

He has connected on 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.