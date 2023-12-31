Sunday's game features the Texas A&M Aggies (11-1) and the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-4) clashing at Reed Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 81-54 victory for heavily favored Texas A&M according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 31.

The Lions fell in their most recent matchup 86-53 against Houston on Friday.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 81, Texas A&M-Commerce 54

Other Southland Predictions

Texas A&M-Commerce Schedule Analysis

On December 1, the Lions claimed their best win of the season, a 72-71 victory over the Idaho Vandals, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 150) in our computer rankings.

The Aggies have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (three).

Texas A&M-Commerce 2023-24 Best Wins

72-71 on the road over Idaho (No. 150) on December 1

84-75 at home over Utah Tech (No. 199) on November 20

73-67 at home over Southern Utah (No. 215) on December 5

Texas A&M-Commerce Leaders

Mia Deck: 11.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 28.6 FG%, 19.5 3PT% (8-for-41)

11.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 28.6 FG%, 19.5 3PT% (8-for-41) Mary Delgado: 13.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)

13.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42) Jordyn Newsome: 11.8 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (19-for-47)

11.8 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (19-for-47) Dorian Norris: 7.1 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

7.1 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Ahmya Boyce: 9.9 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27)

Texas A&M-Commerce Performance Insights

The Lions' -46 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.7 points per game (124th in college basketball) while giving up 74.8 per contest (329th in college basketball).

The Lions average 77.2 points per game at home, and 60.3 away.

Texas A&M-Commerce concedes 65 points per game at home, and 87 away.

