The Texas A&M Aggies (11-1) will try to continue a nine-game winning streak when they host the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Reed Arena.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas A&M-Commerce Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas A&M Scoring Comparison

The Lions put up an average of 69.7 points per game, 22 more points than the 47.7 the Aggies allow to opponents.

Texas A&M-Commerce is 5-3 when it scores more than 47.7 points.

Texas A&M is 11-0 when it allows fewer than 69.7 points.

The Aggies record just 1.1 more points per game (75.9) than the Lions give up (74.8).

Texas A&M is 6-0 when scoring more than 74.8 points.

When Texas A&M-Commerce gives up fewer than 75.9 points, it is 5-1.

This year the Aggies are shooting 43% from the field, only 1.4% higher than Lions concede.

The Lions make 37.9% of their shots from the field, 6.8% higher than the Aggies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Texas A&M-Commerce Leaders

Mia Deck: 11.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 28.6 FG%, 19.5 3PT% (8-for-41)

11.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 28.6 FG%, 19.5 3PT% (8-for-41) Mary Delgado: 13.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)

13.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42) Jordyn Newsome: 11.8 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (19-for-47)

11.8 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (19-for-47) Dorian Norris: 7.1 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

7.1 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Ahmya Boyce: 9.9 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M-Commerce Schedule