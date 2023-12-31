How to Watch the Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Dec. 31, 2023
The Texas A&M Aggies (11-1) will look to build on a nine-game winning stretch when hosting the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Reed Arena. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET.
Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- TV: SEC Network +
Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Scoring Comparison
- The Lions' 69.7 points per game are 22.0 more points than the 47.7 the Aggies allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 47.7 points, Texas A&M-Commerce is 5-3.
- Texas A&M's record is 11-0 when it allows fewer than 69.7 points.
- The Aggies put up only 1.1 more points per game (75.9) than the Lions give up (74.8).
- When Texas A&M scores more than 74.8 points, it is 6-0.
- Texas A&M-Commerce is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 75.9 points.
- The Aggies are making 43.0% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% higher than the Lions concede to opponents (41.6%).
- The Lions' 37.9 shooting percentage from the field is 6.8 higher than the Aggies have given up.
Texas A&M Leaders
- Lauren Ware: 10.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.5 BLK, 48.5 FG%
- Aicha Coulibaly: 11.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 55.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)
- Janiah Barker: 12.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.5 STL, 50.8 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)
- Endyia Rogers: 10.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (21-for-56)
- Sahara Jones: 6.4 PTS, 31.8 FG%
Texas A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 67-36
|Reed Arena
|12/18/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 95-45
|Reed Arena
|12/20/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|W 88-36
|Reed Arena
|12/31/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Reed Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|1/7/2024
|Auburn
|-
|Reed Arena
