The Texas A&M Aggies (11-1) will look to build on a nine-game winning stretch when hosting the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Reed Arena. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET.

Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network +

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Scoring Comparison

The Lions' 69.7 points per game are 22.0 more points than the 47.7 the Aggies allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 47.7 points, Texas A&M-Commerce is 5-3.

Texas A&M's record is 11-0 when it allows fewer than 69.7 points.

The Aggies put up only 1.1 more points per game (75.9) than the Lions give up (74.8).

When Texas A&M scores more than 74.8 points, it is 6-0.

Texas A&M-Commerce is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 75.9 points.

The Aggies are making 43.0% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% higher than the Lions concede to opponents (41.6%).

The Lions' 37.9 shooting percentage from the field is 6.8 higher than the Aggies have given up.

Texas A&M Leaders

Lauren Ware: 10.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.5 BLK, 48.5 FG%

10.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.5 BLK, 48.5 FG% Aicha Coulibaly: 11.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 55.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

11.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 55.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15) Janiah Barker: 12.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.5 STL, 50.8 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)

12.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.5 STL, 50.8 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29) Endyia Rogers: 10.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (21-for-56)

10.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (21-for-56) Sahara Jones: 6.4 PTS, 31.8 FG%

Texas A&M Schedule