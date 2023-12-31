The Texas A&M Aggies (11-1) will look to build on a nine-game winning stretch when hosting the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Reed Arena. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
  • TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Scoring Comparison

  • The Lions' 69.7 points per game are 22.0 more points than the 47.7 the Aggies allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 47.7 points, Texas A&M-Commerce is 5-3.
  • Texas A&M's record is 11-0 when it allows fewer than 69.7 points.
  • The Aggies put up only 1.1 more points per game (75.9) than the Lions give up (74.8).
  • When Texas A&M scores more than 74.8 points, it is 6-0.
  • Texas A&M-Commerce is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 75.9 points.
  • The Aggies are making 43.0% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% higher than the Lions concede to opponents (41.6%).
  • The Lions' 37.9 shooting percentage from the field is 6.8 higher than the Aggies have given up.

Texas A&M Leaders

  • Lauren Ware: 10.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.5 BLK, 48.5 FG%
  • Aicha Coulibaly: 11.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 55.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)
  • Janiah Barker: 12.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.5 STL, 50.8 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)
  • Endyia Rogers: 10.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (21-for-56)
  • Sahara Jones: 6.4 PTS, 31.8 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Robert Morris W 67-36 Reed Arena
12/18/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 95-45 Reed Arena
12/20/2023 Prairie View A&M W 88-36 Reed Arena
12/31/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce - Reed Arena
1/4/2024 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum
1/7/2024 Auburn - Reed Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.