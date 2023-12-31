Will Ty Dellandrea light the lamp when the Dallas Stars square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Ty Dellandrea score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Dellandrea stats and insights

  • Dellandrea has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not scored against the Blackhawks this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Dellandrea has no points on the power play.
  • Dellandrea's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 128 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 18.6 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Dellandrea recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:24 Home W 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Blues 1 1 0 10:49 Away L 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 6-1
12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 4-0
12/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:18 Home W 8-1
11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:21 Home L 7-4
11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:11 Home L 2-1 OT
11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:32 Home W 4-3 OT
11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:31 Home L 3-2
11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:07 Away L 2-0

Stars vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

