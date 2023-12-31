The San Antonio Spurs, with Victor Wembanyama, face the Boston Celtics at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wembanyama, in his most recent appearance, had 30 points, six rebounds, six assists and seven blocks in a 118-105 win over the Trail Blazers.

If you'd like to place a wager on Wembanyama's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Victor Wembanyama Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 18.8 18.1 Rebounds 8.5 10.4 11.9 Assists -- 3.0 3.6 PRA -- 32.2 33.6 PR -- 29.2 30 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Wembanyama's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Victor Wembanyama Insights vs. the Celtics

Wembanyama has taken 15.8 shots per game this season and made 7.0 per game, which account for 15.0% and 14.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 4.8 threes per game, or 11.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Wembanyama's opponents, the Celtics, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Spurs rank 11th in possessions per game with 105.5.

The Celtics are the fourth-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 110.5 points per game.

Conceding 43.2 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Celtics allow 24.3 assists per game, third-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics have conceded 14 makes per contest, 25th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.