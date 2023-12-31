The college basketball slate on Sunday should provide some fireworks. The matchups include the Marquette Golden Eagles playing the UConn Huskies at XL Center.

Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Clemson Tigers vs. No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Carmichael Arena

Carmichael Arena Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

How to Watch Clemson vs. North Carolina

TV: Peachtree TV

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. No. 22 Florida State Seminoles

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Location: Tallahassee, Florida

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Florida State

TV: Fubo Sports US

Fubo Sports US Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. No. 22 Florida State Seminoles

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Location: Tallahassee, Florida

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Florida State

TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clemson Tigers vs. No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Carmichael Arena

Carmichael Arena Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

How to Watch Clemson vs. North Carolina

TV: WPIX

Clemson Tigers vs. No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Carmichael Arena

Carmichael Arena Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

How to Watch Clemson vs. North Carolina

TV: KTLA Los Angeles

Clemson Tigers vs. No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Carmichael Arena

Carmichael Arena Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

How to Watch Clemson vs. North Carolina

TV: WGN Canada

Clemson Tigers vs. No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Carmichael Arena

Carmichael Arena Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

How to Watch Clemson vs. North Carolina

TV: CW

Clemson Tigers vs. No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Carmichael Arena

Carmichael Arena Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

How to Watch Clemson vs. North Carolina

TV: MyNetworkTV

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Venue: Assembly Hall

Assembly Hall Location: Bloomington, Indiana

How to Watch Illinois vs. Indiana

TV: Big Ten Network Overflow 4

Big Ten Network Overflow 4 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Venue: Assembly Hall

Assembly Hall Location: Bloomington, Indiana

How to Watch Illinois vs. Indiana

TV: Fox Sports App

Fox Sports App Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo