Best Bets & Odds for the LSU vs. Wisconsin Game – Monday, January 1
The ReliaQuest Bowl will see the LSU Tigers battle the Wisconsin Badgers. Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is LSU vs. Wisconsin?
- Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: LSU 39, Wisconsin 18
- LSU is 8-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 80% of those games).
- The Tigers have won all seven games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter.
- Wisconsin lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Badgers have played as an underdog of +260 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Tigers a 77.8% chance to win.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
LSU (-9)
- LSU is 7-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Tigers have an against the spread record of 6-1 in their seven games as a favorite of 9 points or more so far this season.
- Wisconsin has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- This year, the Badgers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 9 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (57.5)
- LSU and its opponents have combined to go over Monday's over/under of 57.5 points 10 times this season.
- There has not been a Wisconsin game this season with more combined scoring than Monday's over/under of 57.5.
- Together, the two teams combine for 69.2 points per game, 11.7 points more than the over/under of 57.5 for this matchup.
Splits Tables
LSU
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|62.5
|64
|60.6
|Implied Total AVG
|37.9
|42.3
|32.6
|ATS Record
|7-4-0
|5-1-0
|2-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|10-1-0
|5-1-0
|5-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|8-2
|6-0
|2-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
Wisconsin
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.7
|46.8
|48.8
|Implied Total AVG
|29.3
|31.2
|27
|ATS Record
|5-5-1
|2-3-1
|3-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-7-0
|2-4-0
|2-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-4
|3-2
|3-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
