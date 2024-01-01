The Fiesta Bowl will feature the Oregon Ducks squaring off against the Liberty Flames on Monday, January 1, 2024.

Oregon has been firing on all cylinders this year, as they rank second-best in scoring offense (44.2 points per game) and 10th-best in scoring defense (17.3 points allowed per game). Liberty's offense has been thriving, piling up 514.9 total yards per game (third-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 47th by surrendering 356.5 total yards per game.

We dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on ESPN.

Oregon vs. Liberty Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: State Farm Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Oregon vs. Liberty Key Statistics

Oregon Liberty 527.4 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 514.9 (3rd) 320.3 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 356.5 (52nd) 183.3 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.9 (1st) 344.1 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212 (84th) 7 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (47th) 16 (80th) Takeaways (Rank) 25 (8th)

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has thrown for 4,145 yards (318.8 ypg) to lead Oregon, completing 77.2% of his passes and collecting 40 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 228 rushing yards on 53 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Mar'Keise Irving has racked up 1,063 yards on 172 carries while finding paydirt 10 times. He's also caught 53 passes for 395 yards (30.4 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

This season, Jordan James has carried the ball 98 times for 696 yards (53.5 per game) and 11 touchdowns.

Troy Franklin's team-leading 1,383 yards as a receiver have come on 81 catches (out of 114 targets) with 14 touchdowns.

Tez Johnson has hauled in 75 receptions totaling 1,010 yards, finding the end zone nine times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Gary Bryant Jr. has compiled 27 receptions for 397 yards, an average of 30.5 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Liberty Stats Leaders

Kaidon Salter has thrown for 2,750 yards (211.5 ypg) to lead Liberty, completing 60.9% of his passes and collecting 31 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 1,064 yards (81.8 ypg) on 153 carries with 12 touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Quinton Cooley, has carried the ball 213 times for 1,322 yards (101.7 per game) with 16 touchdowns.

CJ Daniels has registered 47 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 988 (76 yards per game). He's been targeted 76 times and has 10 touchdowns.

Treon Sibley has racked up 459 receiving yards (35.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 22 receptions.

Noah Frith's 17 catches (on 28 targets) have netted him 323 yards (24.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

