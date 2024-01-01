Today's soccer schedule has several top-tier games, including the Premier League matchup between Liverpool and Newcastle United FC.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Premier League: Liverpool vs Newcastle United FC

  • League: Premier League
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: Liverpool vs Newcastle United FC

  • League: Premier League
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.