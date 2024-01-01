The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-6) face the TCU Horned Frogs (10-2) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Schollmaier Arena. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

TCU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

TCU Stats Insights

This season, the Horned Frogs have a 50.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.2% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Lions' opponents have hit.

In games TCU shoots higher than 43.9% from the field, it is 10-1 overall.

The Lions are the 308th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Horned Frogs sit at 86th.

The 86.5 points per game the Horned Frogs record are 13.0 more points than the Lions allow (73.5).

TCU has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 73.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

TCU averaged 77.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.5 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (72.4).

Defensively the Horned Frogs were better at home last season, ceding 63.5 points per game, compared to 76.3 on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, TCU fared better in home games last season, making 5.4 treys per game with a 30.2% three-point percentage, compared to 5.0 threes per game and a 28.5% three-point percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

TCU Upcoming Schedule