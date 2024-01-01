How to Watch TCU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce on TV or Live Stream - January 1
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-6) face the TCU Horned Frogs (10-2) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Schollmaier Arena. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
TCU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
TCU Stats Insights
- This season, the Horned Frogs have a 50.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.2% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Lions' opponents have hit.
- In games TCU shoots higher than 43.9% from the field, it is 10-1 overall.
- The Lions are the 308th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Horned Frogs sit at 86th.
- The 86.5 points per game the Horned Frogs record are 13.0 more points than the Lions allow (73.5).
- TCU has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 73.5 points.
TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- TCU averaged 77.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.5 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (72.4).
- Defensively the Horned Frogs were better at home last season, ceding 63.5 points per game, compared to 76.3 on the road.
- Looking at three-pointers, TCU fared better in home games last season, making 5.4 treys per game with a 30.2% three-point percentage, compared to 5.0 threes per game and a 28.5% three-point percentage on the road.
TCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Old Dominion
|W 111-87
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/22/2023
|Nevada
|L 88-75
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/24/2023
|@ Hawaii
|W 65-51
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|1/1/2024
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|1/10/2024
|Oklahoma
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
