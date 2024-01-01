The Tennessee Volunteers will meet the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Tennessee vs. Iowa?

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Tennessee 26, Iowa 16

Tennessee 26, Iowa 16 Tennessee has won 77.8% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (7-2).

The Volunteers have played in five games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter and won every time.

This season, Iowa has been the underdog four times and won two of those games.

The Hawkeyes are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +185 or more on the moneyline.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Volunteers' implied win probability is 69.2%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tennessee (-5.5)



Tennessee (-5.5) Tennessee has six wins in 11 games versus the spread this season.

This season, the Volunteers have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

In Iowa's 12 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Hawkeyes have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (36)



Over (36) This season, 10 of Tennessee's 12 games have gone over Monday's over/under of 36 points.

In the Iowa's 13 games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Monday's over/under of 36.

Together, the two teams combine for 48.1 points per game, 12.1 points more than the point total of 36 for this contest.

Tennessee

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.9 57.3 53.5 Implied Total AVG 35.2 38.6 29.3 ATS Record 6-5-0 5-2-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-5-0 4-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-2 6-0 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Iowa

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 35.4 37.1 33.1 Implied Total AVG 23.2 25.4 20 ATS Record 5-6-1 2-4-1 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-10-0 2-5-0 0-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-1 5-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-1 2-1

