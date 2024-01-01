The TCU Horned Frogs (10-2) go up against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. TCU Game Info

  • When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights

  • The Lions' 45% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
  • Texas A&M-Commerce is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.
  • The Lions are the 308th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Horned Frogs sit at 72nd.
  • The Lions' 76.9 points per game are 8.4 more points than the 68.5 the Horned Frogs allow to opponents.
  • Texas A&M-Commerce has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 68.5 points.

Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison

  • Texas A&M-Commerce is scoring more points at home (100.3 per game) than on the road (53.5).
  • At home, the Lions concede 70 points per game. Away, they give up 77.
  • Beyond the arc, Texas A&M-Commerce knocks down fewer triples on the road (6.2 per game) than at home (14.2), and makes a lower percentage on the road (22.3%) than at home (42.7%) as well.

Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ SMU L 90-47 Moody Coliseum
12/11/2023 Northern Colorado W 101-99 Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
12/18/2023 Arlington Baptist W 130-53 Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
1/1/2024 @ TCU - Schollmaier Arena
1/6/2024 McNeese - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
1/8/2024 @ New Orleans - Lakefront Arena

