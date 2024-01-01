The TCU Horned Frogs (10-2) go up against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. TCU Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights

The Lions' 45% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

Texas A&M-Commerce is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.

The Lions are the 308th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Horned Frogs sit at 72nd.

The Lions' 76.9 points per game are 8.4 more points than the 68.5 the Horned Frogs allow to opponents.

Texas A&M-Commerce has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 68.5 points.

Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison

Texas A&M-Commerce is scoring more points at home (100.3 per game) than on the road (53.5).

At home, the Lions concede 70 points per game. Away, they give up 77.

Beyond the arc, Texas A&M-Commerce knocks down fewer triples on the road (6.2 per game) than at home (14.2), and makes a lower percentage on the road (22.3%) than at home (42.7%) as well.

