The Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-2) look to extend a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the North Alabama Lions (6-7) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Texas Tech vs. North Alabama Game Info

  • When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas Tech Stats Insights

  • The Red Raiders make 45.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
  • Texas Tech has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Lions are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Red Raiders sit at 111th.
  • The 77.4 points per game the Red Raiders score are just 3.0 more points than the Lions allow (74.4).
  • Texas Tech has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 74.4 points.

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Texas Tech posted 77.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 11.4 more points than it averaged on the road (66.0).
  • The Red Raiders gave up 68.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.7 fewer points than they allowed in road games (72.1).
  • In home games, Texas Tech sunk 1.0 more threes per game (7.6) than on the road (6.6). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to in away games (33.5%).

Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Vanderbilt W 76-54 Dickies Arena
12/21/2023 UT Arlington W 77-66 United Supermarkets Arena
12/28/2023 Sam Houston W 96-60 United Supermarkets Arena
1/1/2024 North Alabama - United Supermarkets Arena
1/6/2024 @ Texas - Moody Center
1/9/2024 Oklahoma State - United Supermarkets Arena

