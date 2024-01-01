The North Alabama Lions (6-6) meet the Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-2) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at United Supermarkets Arena. This contest will start at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas Tech vs. North Alabama Game Information

Texas Tech Players to Watch

  • Joe Toussaint: 14.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Warren Washington: 9.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Pop Isaacs: 14.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Darrion Williams: 9.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Devan Cambridge: 10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

North Alabama Players to Watch

  • Jacari Lane: 13.4 PTS, 2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Damien Forrest: 9.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Tim Smith Jr.: 9.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • KJ Johnson: 13.9 PTS, 2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Josiah Fulcher: 6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Texas Tech vs. North Alabama Stat Comparison

Texas Tech Rank Texas Tech AVG North Alabama AVG North Alabama Rank
171st 75.6 Points Scored 78.8 95th
57th 65.5 Points Allowed 73.7 247th
110th 38.2 Rebounds 37.2 160th
109th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 8.3 250th
105th 8.3 3pt Made 7.8 155th
155th 14 Assists 12.8 230th
101st 10.9 Turnovers 11.8 178th

