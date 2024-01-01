The No. 21 Texas Longhorns (10-2) hope to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Moody Center. The matchup airs on Longhorn Network.

UT Arlington vs. Texas Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: LHN

UT Arlington Stats Insights

The Mavericks are shooting 42.5% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 39.4% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.

UT Arlington has compiled a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.4% from the field.

The Longhorns are the rebounding team in the country, the Mavericks rank 25th.

The Mavericks average 8.6 more points per game (73.1) than the Longhorns give up (64.5).

UT Arlington has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 64.5 points.

UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison

At home UT Arlington is putting up 79.7 points per game, 15.1 more than it is averaging on the road (64.6).

The Mavericks are conceding fewer points at home (64.2 per game) than away (82.8).

At home, UT Arlington makes 10.3 triples per game, 4.5 more than it averages on the road (5.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (35.6%) than away (26.4%).

UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule