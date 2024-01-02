The Cornell Big Red (10-2) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the No. 18 Baylor Bears (10-2) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Foster Pavilion. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Baylor vs. Cornell Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Baylor Stats Insights

This season, the Bears have a 52.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.3% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Big Red's opponents have hit.

Baylor is 9-1 when it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Bears are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Big Red sit at 188th.

The Bears score 88.4 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 76.7 the Big Red allow.

Baylor has a 10-0 record when putting up more than 76.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Baylor posted 82.2 points per game last year at home, which was 11.1 more points than it averaged away from home (71.1).

The Bears allowed 66.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 75.9 on the road.

Baylor sunk 10.1 treys per game with a 38.3% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.0 more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged in away games (9.1 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Baylor Upcoming Schedule