The Cornell Big Red (10-2) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the No. 18 Baylor Bears (10-2) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Foster Pavilion. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Baylor vs. Cornell Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Baylor Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bears have a 52.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.3% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Big Red's opponents have hit.
  • Baylor is 9-1 when it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Bears are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Big Red sit at 188th.
  • The Bears score 88.4 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 76.7 the Big Red allow.
  • Baylor has a 10-0 record when putting up more than 76.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Baylor posted 82.2 points per game last year at home, which was 11.1 more points than it averaged away from home (71.1).
  • The Bears allowed 66.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 75.9 on the road.
  • Baylor sunk 10.1 treys per game with a 38.3% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.0 more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged in away games (9.1 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Baylor Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Michigan State L 88-64 Little Caesars Arena
12/20/2023 Duke L 78-70 Madison Square Garden
12/22/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 107-48 Ferrell Center
1/2/2024 Cornell - Foster Pavilion
1/6/2024 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena
1/9/2024 BYU - Foster Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.