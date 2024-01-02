Bell County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Bell County, Texas, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Bell County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Academy High School at Rogers High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Rogers, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holland High School at Milano High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Milano, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
