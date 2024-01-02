Dallas County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Dallas County, Texas is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Grand Prairie High School at Sam Houston High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Legacy High School at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jesuit College Prep School at Berkner High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Richardson, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Dallas Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Highlands High School at Richardson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Richardson, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bishop Lynch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Poteet High School - Mesquite at H Grady Spruce High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Legacy High School at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Mesquite High School at Emmett J Conrad High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seagoville High School at Bryan Adams High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
