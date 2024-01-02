Eastland County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Eastland County, Texas today, we've got you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Eastland County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hermleigh High School at Rising Star High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Rising Star, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.