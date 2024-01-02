Goliad County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Goliad County, Texas today? We have what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Goliad County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Goliad High School at McMullen County High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Tilden, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
