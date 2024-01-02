If you reside in Grayson County, Texas and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Grayson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Boyd High School at Whitesboro High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 2

2:30 PM CT on January 2 Location: Whitesboro, TX

Whitesboro, TX Conference: 3A - District 10

3A - District 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

Denison High School at Lovejoy High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 2

5:00 PM CT on January 2 Location: Lucas, TX

Lucas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitesboro High School at Boyd High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2

7:30 PM CT on January 2 Location: Boyd, TX

Boyd, TX Conference: 3A - District 10

3A - District 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitewright High School at Trenton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2

7:30 PM CT on January 2 Location: Trenton, TX

Trenton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Collinsville High School at Tioga High School