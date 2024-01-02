McMullen County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in McMullen County, Texas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
McMullen County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Goliad High School at McMullen County High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Tilden, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
