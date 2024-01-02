Will Miro Heiskanen Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on January 2?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Dallas Stars and the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Miro Heiskanen a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Miro Heiskanen score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Heiskanen stats and insights
- Heiskanen has scored in three of 35 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
- On the power play, Heiskanen has accumulated one goal and eight assists.
- Heiskanen's shooting percentage is 5.5%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 122 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.7 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Heiskanen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|19:20
|Home
|W 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|26:43
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|26:08
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|25:05
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|2
|0
|2
|26:56
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|27:10
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|26:13
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|26:04
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|3
|2
|1
|25:51
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|23:07
|Home
|L 6-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.