Can we count on Nils Lundkvist lighting the lamp when the Dallas Stars take on the Montreal Canadiens at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Nils Lundkvist score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Lundkvist stats and insights

Lundkvist is yet to score through 26 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Canadiens.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

On defense, the Canadiens are conceding 122 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.7 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Lundkvist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 19:31 Home W 8-1 12/29/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:05 Home W 5-4 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:49 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:20 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:01 Away W 5-4 SO 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:35 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:30 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 1 0 1 13:40 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:52 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:25 Home W 6-3

Stars vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

