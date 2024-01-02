Southwest Division opponents meet when the Memphis Grizzlies (7-19) welcome in the San Antonio Spurs (4-22) at FedExForum, tipping off on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the teams this season.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, BSSW

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Spurs Games

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 19.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He's also draining 43.6% of his shots from the field and 28.1% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.

Keldon Johnson is putting up 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He's making 47.3% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per contest.

Zach Collins gets the Spurs 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while putting up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jeremy Sochan is putting up 10.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 41.3% of his shots from the floor.

The Spurs are receiving 18.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Devin Vassell this season.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane averages 24.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Jaren Jackson Jr. posts 21.5 points, 1.7 assists and 5.7 boards per game.

Santi Aldama averages 11.9 points, 5.9 boards and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 34.0% from downtown with 1.7 made treys per contest.

David Roddy posts 8.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 40.6% from the field and 28.9% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made treys per game.

Bismack Biyombo averages 6.4 points, 1.9 assists and 6.9 boards.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison

Grizzlies Spurs 106.0 Points Avg. 110.9 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 122.5 43.4% Field Goal % 45.4% 33.2% Three Point % 34.3%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.