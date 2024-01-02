The Memphis Grizzlies (10-22) are heavily favored (-11.5) to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (5-27) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at FedExForum. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: BSSE and BSSW

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Grizzlies -11.5 232.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

  • San Antonio's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 232.5 points in 17 of 32 outings.
  • San Antonio's games this year have had a 234.7-point total on average, 2.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • San Antonio is 12-20-0 ATS this year.
  • The Spurs have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win four times (12.9%) in those contests.
  • San Antonio has not won as an underdog of +525 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has a 16% chance of walking away with the win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Spurs vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Grizzlies 7 21.9% 106.8 218.1 113.8 237.1 224.2
Spurs 17 53.1% 111.3 218.1 123.3 237.1 232.7

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

  • San Antonio is 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its past 10 contests.
  • Seven of the Spurs' past 10 games have hit the over.
  • Against the spread, San Antonio has an identical winning percentage (.375) at home (6-10-0 record) and on the road (6-10-0).
  • The Spurs score an average of 111.3 points per game, only 2.5 fewer points than the 113.8 the Grizzlies allow.
  • When it scores more than 113.8 points, San Antonio is 8-7 against the spread and 5-10 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Spurs and Grizzlies Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Spurs 12-20 2-2 21-11
Grizzlies 13-19 0-0 13-19

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Spurs Grizzlies
111.3
Points Scored (PG)
 106.8
25
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
8-7
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 1-0
5-10
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 1-0
123.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.8
28
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 14
2-1
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 9-5
1-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 7-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.