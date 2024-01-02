How to Watch the Spurs vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (10-22) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (5-27) on January 2, 2024 at FedExForum.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Spurs, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Spurs vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
Spurs vs Grizzlies Additional Info
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs have shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.
- San Antonio is 5-10 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 22nd.
- The Spurs' 111.3 points per game are just 2.5 fewer points than the 113.8 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
- San Antonio has put together a 5-10 record in games it scores more than 113.8 points.
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Spurs are scoring more points at home (114.8 per game) than on the road (107.9). But they are also allowing more at home (124.6) than away (122.1).
- At home, San Antonio gives up 124.6 points per game. On the road, it allows 122.1.
- This season the Spurs are collecting more assists at home (30.8 per game) than on the road (27.8).
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Charles Bassey
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Zach Collins
|Out
|Ankle
|Keldon Johnson
|Questionable
|Back
