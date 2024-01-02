The Memphis Grizzlies (10-22) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (5-27) on January 2, 2024 at FedExForum.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Spurs, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Spurs vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs have shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.

San Antonio is 5-10 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 22nd.

The Spurs' 111.3 points per game are just 2.5 fewer points than the 113.8 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

San Antonio has put together a 5-10 record in games it scores more than 113.8 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Spurs are scoring more points at home (114.8 per game) than on the road (107.9). But they are also allowing more at home (124.6) than away (122.1).

At home, San Antonio gives up 124.6 points per game. On the road, it allows 122.1.

This season the Spurs are collecting more assists at home (30.8 per game) than on the road (27.8).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs Injuries