The Memphis Grizzlies (10-22) take on the San Antonio Spurs (5-27) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday at FedExForum. Devin Vassell of the Spurs is a player to watch in this game.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSSW

Spurs' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Spurs lost to the Celtics on Sunday, 134-101. Vassell scored a team-high 22 points (and chipped in one assist and four boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Vassell 22 4 1 2 0 2 Victor Wembanyama 21 7 3 0 1 3 Malaki Branham 11 1 0 0 0 1

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama provides the Spurs 18.9 points, 10.3 boards and 3.0 assists per game. He also averages 1.3 steals and 3.1 blocks (first in league).

Vassell's averages on the season are 18.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, making 46.3% of his shots from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per contest.

The Spurs get 10.8 points, 5.6 boards and 4.1 assists per game from Jeremy Sochan.

Tre Jones gives the Spurs 8.2 points, 2.8 boards and 4.9 assists per game, plus 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Malaki Branham's numbers for the season are 9.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, making 44.1% of his shots from the field and 31.8% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Vassell 19.2 3.6 3.5 1.7 0.3 2.6 Victor Wembanyama 13.3 6.6 2.9 0.9 2.8 1.3 Keldon Johnson 17.7 5.2 3.4 0.6 0.0 1.6 Jeremy Sochan 10.8 6.5 4.0 0.5 0.2 1.0 Zach Collins 11.2 4.9 1.9 0.3 1.0 1.1

