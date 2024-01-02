Victor Wembanyama, Top Spurs Players to Watch vs. the Grizzlies - January 2
The Memphis Grizzlies (10-22) take on the San Antonio Spurs (5-27) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday at FedExForum. Devin Vassell of the Spurs is a player to watch in this game.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSSW
Spurs' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Spurs lost to the Celtics on Sunday, 134-101. Vassell scored a team-high 22 points (and chipped in one assist and four boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Devin Vassell
|22
|4
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Victor Wembanyama
|21
|7
|3
|0
|1
|3
|Malaki Branham
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Spurs vs Grizzlies Additional Info
Spurs Players to Watch
- Victor Wembanyama provides the Spurs 18.9 points, 10.3 boards and 3.0 assists per game. He also averages 1.3 steals and 3.1 blocks (first in league).
- Vassell's averages on the season are 18.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, making 46.3% of his shots from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per contest.
- The Spurs get 10.8 points, 5.6 boards and 4.1 assists per game from Jeremy Sochan.
- Tre Jones gives the Spurs 8.2 points, 2.8 boards and 4.9 assists per game, plus 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.
- Malaki Branham's numbers for the season are 9.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, making 44.1% of his shots from the field and 31.8% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Devin Vassell
|19.2
|3.6
|3.5
|1.7
|0.3
|2.6
|Victor Wembanyama
|13.3
|6.6
|2.9
|0.9
|2.8
|1.3
|Keldon Johnson
|17.7
|5.2
|3.4
|0.6
|0.0
|1.6
|Jeremy Sochan
|10.8
|6.5
|4.0
|0.5
|0.2
|1.0
|Zach Collins
|11.2
|4.9
|1.9
|0.3
|1.0
|1.1
