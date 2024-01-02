The Montreal Canadiens will visit the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, January 2, with the Stars unbeaten in six consecutive games at home.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Stars vs Canadiens Additional Info

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars are allowing 106 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 12th in NHL play.

The Stars score the fourth-most goals in the league (126 total, 3.6 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Stars are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Stars have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a four goals-per-game average (40 total) over that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 35 11 25 36 24 22 - Joe Pavelski 35 14 20 34 27 13 50.9% Roope Hintz 33 15 18 33 10 8 54.3% Matt Duchene 34 11 20 31 20 17 56.1% Miro Heiskanen 35 4 22 26 20 21 -

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens have conceded 122 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 24th in the NHL.

The Canadiens' 99 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 28th in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Canadiens have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

Defensively, the Canadiens have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that stretch.

Canadiens Key Players