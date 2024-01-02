Tarrant County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Tarrant County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lake Ridge High School at Mansfield High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lamar High School - Arlington at Martin High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Grand Prairie High School at Sam Houston High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brewer High School at Saginaw High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Legacy High School at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Timber Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seguin High School - Arlington at Summit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Legacy High School at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
