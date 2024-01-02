Tom Green County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Tom Green County, Texas today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tom Green County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sonora High School at Water Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Water Valley, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.