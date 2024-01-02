The UAB Blazers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) aim to extend a four-game winning run when they visit the UTSA Roadrunners (6-7, 0-0 AAC) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at UTSA Convocation Center. The contest airs on ESPNU.

UTSA vs. UAB Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

UTSA vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UAB Moneyline UTSA Moneyline FanDuel UAB (-6.5) 158.5 -245 +198 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UTSA vs. UAB Betting Trends

UTSA is 5-8-0 ATS this season.

The Roadrunners have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

UAB has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

In the Blazers' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

