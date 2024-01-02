The East Carolina Pirates (7-4) face the UTSA Roadrunners (6-6) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday in AAC play.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UTSA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UTSA vs. East Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Roadrunners put up 9.0 more points per game (63.5) than the Pirates allow (54.5).

UTSA has put together a 6-5 record in games it scores more than 54.5 points.

East Carolina has a 7-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.5 points.

The 65.2 points per game the Pirates score are only 1.7 more points than the Roadrunners allow (63.5).

When East Carolina puts up more than 63.5 points, it is 6-0.

UTSA has a 4-3 record when giving up fewer than 65.2 points.

The Pirates shoot 37.8% from the field, only 1.5% higher than the Roadrunners concede defensively.

The Roadrunners' 40.0 shooting percentage from the field is 4.1 higher than the Pirates have conceded.

UTSA Leaders

Kyra White: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 31.0 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59)

11.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 31.0 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59) Elyssa Coleman: 10.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 BLK, 44.1 FG%

10.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 BLK, 44.1 FG% Sidney Love: 11.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

11.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) Aysia Proctor: 9.2 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

9.2 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Idara Udo: 6.6 PTS, 44.9 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UTSA Schedule