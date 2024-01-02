Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Wharton County, Texas today? We have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wharton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wharton High School at Needville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
  • Location: Needville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

