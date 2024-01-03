Wednesday's contest features the No. 6 Baylor Bears (12-0) and the No. 23 TCU Horned Frogs (14-0) clashing at Foster Pavilion (on January 3) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-64 win for Baylor.

The Bears are coming off of an 85-79 win against Texas in their most recent game on Saturday.

The Bears took care of business in their most recent outing 85-79 against Texas on Saturday. The Horned Frogs are coming off of an 81-67 win over BYU in their most recent outing on Saturday. Jada Walker recorded 19 points, three rebounds and three assists for the Bears. Sedona Prince recorded 25 points, 10 rebounds and one assist for the Horned Frogs.

Baylor vs. TCU Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Baylor vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 73, TCU 64

Top 25 Predictions

Baylor Schedule Analysis

The Bears' signature win of the season came in an 85-79 victory against the No. 10 Texas Longhorns on December 30.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bears are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.

Baylor has two wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 18th-most in Division 1.

The Bears have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (four).

Baylor 2023-24 Best Wins

85-79 on the road over Texas (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 30

84-77 at home over Utah (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14

75-57 over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on December 16

71-51 at home over Oregon (No. 90) on December 3

81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 92) on November 19

TCU Schedule Analysis

The Horned Frogs picked up their best win of the season on November 25 by claiming an 88-81 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Horned Frogs have one win versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.

TCU has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (seven).

TCU 2023-24 Best Wins

88-81 over Nebraska (No. 30) on November 25

81-67 at home over BYU (No. 97) on December 30

82-50 at home over Tulsa (No. 98) on December 1

67-42 at home over Rice (No. 100) on November 12

68-51 at home over Lamar (No. 130) on December 17

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 12.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 52.9 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

12.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 52.9 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Sarah Andrews: 13.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (33-for-76)

13.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (33-for-76) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 53.6 FG%

11.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 53.6 FG% Bella Fontleroy: 10.4 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 42.0 3PT% (21-for-50)

10.4 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 42.0 3PT% (21-for-50) Aijha Blackwell: 9.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

TCU Leaders

Prince: 21.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.2 BLK, 59.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

21.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.2 BLK, 59.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Madison Conner: 22.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (64-for-148)

22.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (64-for-148) Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (30-for-70)

10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (30-for-70) Jaden Owens: 8.0 PTS, 7.8 AST, 39.2 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)

8.0 PTS, 7.8 AST, 39.2 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38) Aaliyah Roberson: 6.9 PTS, 58.7 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears are outscoring opponents by 29.4 points per game with a +353 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.7 points per game (14th in college basketball) and allow 55.3 per outing (40th in college basketball).

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs put up 80.5 points per game (31st in college basketball) while giving up 53.4 per outing (20th in college basketball). They have a +379 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 27.1 points per game.

