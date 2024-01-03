If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Dallas County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Justin F Kimball School at W T White High School

  • Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on January 3
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillcrest High School at Woodrow Wilson

  • Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on January 3
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 11
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunset High School at Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas

  • Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on January 3
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Molina High School at W H Adamson High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 3
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 12
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillcrest High School at Woodrow Wilson

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 3
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 11
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.