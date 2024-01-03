Fort Bend County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Fort Bend County, Texas today? We have the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Fort Bend County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dulles High School at Elkins High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Missouri City, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hightower High School at Clements High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dulles High School at Elkins High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Missouri City, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bush High School - Fort Bend at Austin High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hightower High School at Clements High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridge Point High School at Travis High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Richmond, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
