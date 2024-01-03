Julius Randle's New York Knicks match up versus the Chicago Bulls at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Randle put up 39 points and nine rebounds in his last game, which ended in a 112-106 win against the Timberwolves.

In this piece we'll examine Randle's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 24.0 27.8 Rebounds 9.5 9.6 9.2 Assists 4.5 4.7 3.1 PRA -- 38.3 40.1 PR -- 33.6 37 3PM 1.5 1.4 0.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Randle's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Julius Randle Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, Randle has made 8.7 shots per game, which adds up to 20.8% of his team's total makes.

Randle is averaging 5.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.6% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Randle's opponents, the Bulls, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 101.2 per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Bulls are eighth in the league, giving up 112 points per contest.

The Bulls concede 44.5 rebounds per contest, ranking 21st in the league.

The Bulls are the 24th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 27.4 assists per contest.

The Bulls are the 24th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 14 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Julius Randle vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2022 38 29 12 3 5 2 1 12/16/2022 36 19 12 4 2 1 3 12/14/2022 46 31 13 7 3 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.