Lakers vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 3
The Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) face the Miami Heat (19-14) as 6.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN.
Lakers vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 115 - Heat 112
Lakers vs Heat Additional Info
|Lakers vs Heat Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Heat Injury Report
|Lakers vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|Lakers vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-3.1)
- Pick OU:
Over (226.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 227.0
- The Heat have put together a 15-18-0 ATS record this season compared to the 15-19-0 mark of the Lakers.
- As a 6.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Los Angeles is 5-3 against the spread compared to the 3-3 ATS record Miami racks up as a 6.5-point underdog.
- Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 52.9% of the time this season (18 out of 34), which is more often than Miami's games have (16 out of 33).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Heat are 5-9, while the Lakers are 14-7 as moneyline favorites.
Lakers Performance Insights
- The Lakers are scoring 114.2 points per game (17th-ranked in NBA) this year, while ceding 114.7 points per contest (16th-ranked).
- Los Angeles ranks 17th in the NBA with 43.6 boards per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 23rd with 44.7 rebounds allowed per contest.
- The Lakers are delivering 27.4 assists per game, which ranks them ninth in the NBA in 2023-24.
- Los Angeles is 20th in the NBA with 13.4 turnovers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 16th with 13.1 forced turnovers per game.
- While the Lakers rank in the bottom five in the NBA in threes per game with 10.9 (third-worst), they rank 20th in the league with a 35.7% three-point percentage.
Heat Performance Insights
- The Heat are 21st in the NBA in points scored (113 per game) and eighth in points conceded (112).
- On the boards, Miami is fifth-worst in the NBA in rebounds (41.4 per game). However it is fifth-best in rebounds allowed (42.1 per game).
- With 26 assists per game, the Heat are 17th in the NBA.
- In terms of turnovers, Miami is eighth in the league in committing them (12.5 per game). It is ninth in forcing them (13.8 per game).
- Beyond the arc, the Heat are 12th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.8). They are second-best in 3-point percentage at 38.8%.
