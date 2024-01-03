The Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-2) take on the Texas Longhorns (13-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday in Big 12 play. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Texas vs. Texas Tech Scoring Comparison

The Longhorns' 92.0 points per game are 35.7 more points than the 56.3 the Red Raiders give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 56.3 points, Texas is 13-1.

Texas Tech's record is 12-2 when it allows fewer than 92.0 points.

The Red Raiders average 17.0 more points per game (73.6) than the Longhorns allow (56.6).

When Texas Tech puts up more than 56.6 points, it is 12-2.

When Texas allows fewer than 73.6 points, it is 11-0.

This year the Red Raiders are shooting 42.9% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Longhorns give up.

The Longhorns' 52.1 shooting percentage from the field is 13.4 higher than the Red Raiders have given up.

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Madison Booker: 12.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.3 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (9-for-38)

12.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.3 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (9-for-38) Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%

16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG% Amina Muhammad: 9.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.4 FG%

9.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.4 FG% Shaylee Gonzales: 10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.9 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (25-for-54)

Texas Schedule