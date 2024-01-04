The San Antonio Spurs (5-28) host the Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) after losing three straight home games. The Bucks are favored by 9.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Spurs vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Spurs vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 125 - Spurs 114

Spurs vs Bucks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Bucks (- 9.5)

Bucks (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-10.3)

Bucks (-10.3) Pick OU: Under (249.5)



Under (249.5) Computer Predicted Total: 239.1

The Bucks have put together a 15-19-0 ATS record this season compared to the 13-20-0 mark from the Spurs.

Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 30% of the time. That's less often than San Antonio covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (41.7%).

San Antonio and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 63.6% of the time this season (21 out of 33). That's less often than Milwaukee and its opponents have (22 out of 34).

The Bucks have a .727 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (24-9) this season, better than the .125 winning percentage for the Spurs as a moneyline underdog (4-28).

Spurs Performance Insights

Offensively, the Spurs are the fifth-worst team in the NBA (110.9 points per game). On defense, they are fourth-worst (122.8 points conceded per game).

In 2023-24, San Antonio is 22nd in the NBA in rebounds (43 per game) and second-worst in rebounds allowed (46.8).

The Spurs are fourth-best in the league in assists (29 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, San Antonio is third-worst in the NBA in committing them (15 per game). And it is ranked 19th in forcing them (12.9 per game).

The Spurs are 14th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.7 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (34.2%).

