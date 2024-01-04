The Dallas Stars, Jamie Benn among them, play the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center. Does a bet on Benn interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jamie Benn vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Benn Season Stats Insights

Benn has averaged 15:03 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

In seven of 36 games this season, Benn has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Benn has a point in 17 games this season (out of 36), including multiple points seven times.

Benn has an assist in 14 of 36 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Benn has an implied probability of 52.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37% of Benn going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Benn Stats vs. the Avalanche

On defense, the Avalanche are conceding 114 total goals (three per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

The team's +24 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 36 Games 5 24 Points 2 7 Goals 0 17 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.