Can we count on Jason Robertson lighting the lamp when the Dallas Stars clash with the Colorado Avalanche at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Jason Robertson score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Robertson stats and insights

  • In 10 of 36 games this season, Robertson has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
  • Robertson has picked up three goals and eight assists on the power play.
  • Robertson's shooting percentage is 11.7%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • On defense, the Avalanche are allowing 114 total goals (three per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Robertson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Canadiens 1 1 0 21:16 Home L 4-3
12/31/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 15:40 Home W 8-1
12/29/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 19:45 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:37 Away L 2-1
12/23/2023 Predators 1 0 1 19:33 Away W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 18:33 Home W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 19:53 Home W 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:57 Away L 4-3 OT
12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:08 Home W 5-4
12/11/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 15:37 Home W 6-3

Stars vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

