The San Antonio Spurs, with Julian Champagnie, face the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Last time out, which was on January 2, Champagnie put up 12 points in a 106-98 loss against the Grizzlies.

With prop bets available for Champagnie, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Julian Champagnie Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 5.8 6.9 Rebounds 3.5 1.9 2.2 Assists -- 0.8 0.7 PRA -- 8.5 9.8 PR -- 7.7 9.1 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.6



Julian Champagnie Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, Champagnie has made 1.8 field goals per game, which accounts for 3.5% of his team's total makes.

He's made 1.4 threes per game, or 8.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Champagnie's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 105 possessions per game, while his Spurs rank 13th in possessions per game with 105.5.

Defensively, the Bucks are ranked 24th in the NBA, conceding 119.7 points per game.

The Bucks are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 44 rebounds per game.

Allowing 26.5 assists per game, the Bucks are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bucks are sixth in the league, allowing 11.4 makes per game.

Julian Champagnie vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2023 2 2 0 0 0 0 0

