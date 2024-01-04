Lavaca County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Lavaca County, Texas today, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Lavaca County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Summit Christian Academ - Cedar Park at Sacred Heart Catholic School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Hallettsville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
